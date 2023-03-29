ON THIS DAY: 27 years ago, the Baltimore Ravens were born

BALTIMORE - Owner Art Modell stood at the podium 27 years ago and held up a card donning the name of the new football team coming to Baltimore.

Following a fan poll, it was announced on March 29, 1996, that the Baltimore Ravens franchise was born.

It was the day after the 12-year anniversary of when then-owner Bob Irsay hired moving vans to move the Colts to Indianapolis.

On this date, 27 years ago 💜 pic.twitter.com/qCiQXtZ6ej — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 29, 2023

Though the team had already been approved to move to Baltimore in February 1996, it took more than a month to rename the franchise.

Modell took the team from Cleveland, and because of an agreement made, Cleveland retained the colors, the name and history for when they would get football back.

The Ravens were named after a mythical bird from a poem written by Baltimore's Edgar Allan Poe..."Quoth the Raven, Nevermore."

The Ravens have won two Super Bowls since football returned to Baltimore.