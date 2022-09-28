Watch CBS News
Officials warn of gale-force winds along Eastern Shore caused by Hurricane Ian

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Maryland and the Eastern Shore will be impacted by remnants of Hurricane Ian as the storms moves up from the South,

While the track of the storm moves away from Maryland, the state is still likely to get light to moderate rainfall.

However, the Maryland coast, and especially the surf, is going to be affected the most.

The Maryland Department of  Emergency Management warns of gale-force winds through Monday, mainly for ocean beaches and south of Drum Point/Cobb Point, Maryland, on the Chesapeake/Potomac.

There will also be a risk of inland flooding and flash flooding throughout Maryland. 

"Be careful around standing water, particularly while driving," the Maryland Department of Emergency Management warns. "It can be difficult to tell how deep it is at first glance. Flash flooding can be quick and dangerous. If you receive a flood watch, warning, or suspect flooding is happening, immediately head to higher ground."

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 along the western coast of Florida on Wednesday with sustained wind gusts of 155 mph. 

