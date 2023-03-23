Officials release body camera footage from fatal police shooting in Frederick

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released the body-worn camera footage from a fatal police shooting in Frederick earlier this month.

On March 4, a man was shot and killed by at least one Frederick Police officer during an arrest attempt, police said.

The man was allegedly armed with a knife and unwilling to relinquish his weapon when he was shot by police in the 1500 block of North East Street around 6:20 p.m., according Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando, who spoke to reporters after the shooting.

The body cam footage can be viewed on the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division YouTube page. Please note that the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some audiences.