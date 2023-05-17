Officials need help finding Howard County teen, missing for nearly a month

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old has been missing from his Howard County home for nearly a month.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in locating Matthew Hill, who has been missing from his Woodstock home since April 19.

Hill was spotted at the Patapsco State Park, and the Baltimore County Police Department believes that he may travel to the Baltimore County, Ellicott City, Ocean City or Ocean Pines area.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Hill will be featured on Ring's Neighbors app which has a partnership with NCMEC to increase awareness of missing children and bring them home.

If you have any information about Hill's disappearance, contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Baltimore County Police Department at 1-410-887-2222.