Officials ask for more programs, resources rather than curfew for youth in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Ever since Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the reinstatement of the city's youth curfew, there have been mixed reactions.

The citywide youth curfew will go back into effect beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Children under 14 have to be inside by 9 p.m. Fourteen to 16-year-olds have to be inside by 10 p.m. on school nights and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Children seen alone after hours will be brought to one of two youth connection centers in the city.

The Baltimore City District Public Defender Marguerite Lanaux said the curfew will have a negative impact on children.

"It must just be to restrict the movement of youth, which is ultimately going to encourage unnecessary police interaction with mostly Black and brown kids in the city," Lanaux said.

She said, instead of a curfew, she'd like to see more programs and resources provided for young people.

There's an organization in Baltimore committed to doing just that.

"We've got chess programs, board room chess, programs that are focused on fitness, programs that are focused on math and reading and learning," Baltimore Children & Youth Fund President Alysia Lee said.

The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund takes taxpayer dollars and gives them to organizations all across the city that hosts events for youth from birth all the way up to age 24.

"This year BCYF invested in about $9 million into the youth development sector," Lee said. "That totaled to be about 40 organizations throughout Baltimore city serving 7,000, over 7,000 young people."

Lee said the program has proven to be beneficial for the organizations and the kids.

"It's an opportunity for all Baltimore citizens to support young people in making sure their summer experience, that the magic of summer is available to everyone," Lee said.

Over the last four years BCYF has invested more than $18 million into the city.

If you'd like to learn more about the programs offered by The Baltimore Children and Youth Fund, and how to get your child involved, more information can be found at https://bcyfund.org/.

