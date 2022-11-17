Watch CBS News
Officers respond to shooting at Aberdeen apartment complex

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Police officers are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in Aberdeen, Maryland, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday night, the Aberdeen Police Department said in a social media post.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives are at the site of the shooting, police said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 9:10 PM

