Officer involved in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said. The Baltimore Police union alleges the officer was shot.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of East Chase Street. No further details are immediately available.

BREAKING



Major police presence near Aisquith St and Chase St.



We're here and will share details as soon as we get it.

"We are aware that a Police Officer has been shot in the ED," the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a tweet.

WJZ's Ava-joye Burnette reported a person was placed in the back of a police wagon at the scene. Baltimore Police are reviewing body-worn camera footage before providing more details.

.@BaltimorePolice have confirmed an officer involved shooting in 1100 block of E. Chase Street.



Officials are excepted to give update shortly.



They are waiting to review body camera video.

This is a developing story and will be updated.