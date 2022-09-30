Officer involved in shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An officer was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said. The Baltimore Police union alleges the officer was shot.
The incident happened in the 1100 block of East Chase Street. No further details are immediately available.
"We are aware that a Police Officer has been shot in the ED," the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a tweet.
WJZ's Ava-joye Burnette reported a person was placed in the back of a police wagon at the scene. Baltimore Police are reviewing body-worn camera footage before providing more details.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
