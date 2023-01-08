Officer injured in multiple-vehicle collision while working in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer was injured while working in Northeast Baltimore early Sunday, according to authorities.

At the time, the officer was assisting people who had been involved in a car crash in the 3000 block of E. Northern Parkway around 12:30 a.m., police said.

That's when a separate vehicle collided with his patrol car, according to authorities.

WJZ was at the crash site and counted at least four damaged vehicles in addition to a mangled patrol car.

An ambulance took the officer to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then released, police said.

The occupants of the other vehicles impacted during the collision complained of soreness but refused medical treatment, according to authorities.

This crash is being investigated, police said.