Officer Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening in West Baltimore.
Baltimore City Police confirm that an officer was patrolling the area of Denison Street and Clifton Avenue when a vehicle struck the side of the officer's vehicle, causing it to flip.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
