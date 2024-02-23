Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore City Police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening in West Baltimore. 

Baltimore City Police confirm that an officer was patrolling the area of Denison Street and Clifton Avenue when a vehicle struck the side of the officer's vehicle, causing it to flip. 

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. 

Stay with WJZ CBS Baltimore for the latest as the story continues to develop. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 11:41 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.