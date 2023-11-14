Watch CBS News
Officer hurt while attempting to arrest car theft suspect in East Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Police officer was hurt while attempting to arrest a car theft suspect Tuesday morning in East Baltimore.

Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at Conkling Road and Pulaski Highway.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with back and shoulder injuries.

No other information was provided.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 1:53 PM EST

