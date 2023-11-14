Officer hurt while attempting to arrest car theft suspect in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Police officer was hurt while attempting to arrest a car theft suspect Tuesday morning in East Baltimore.
Police said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at Conkling Road and Pulaski Highway.
The officer was taken to an area hospital with back and shoulder injuries.
No other information was provided.
