Off and on rain before bright and dry weekend

BALTIMORE -- A very unsettled weather pattern continues for most of this week with a bright and dry weekend ahead.

While multiple rounds of showers and storms may not be fun, we do need the rain. The other positive is that we're no longer dealing with the extreme heat we suffered through last week

Another wave of low pressure will arrive from the southwest today. That will likely send us rain and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and spreading across the evening. High temperatures should top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Chances for showers and storms will continue on Wednesday, with the focus this time on areas south of Baltimore, particularly Southern Maryland and portions of the lower Eastern Shore. High temperatures on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s for most areas.

One more round of scattered showers and storms is expected on Thursday, and this should be the final round for the week as a cold front pushes through the region. High temperatures on Thursday will be back in the upper 80s.

By Friday, we finally dry out! The humidity will drop off in the afternoon and we keep the muggy free conditions for the weekend. Highs on Friday will hit the upper 80s, with a pair of 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is also in store this weekend!