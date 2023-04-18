Odell Beckham Jr. to Host Youth Camp in Baltimore in July

BALTIMORE — Newly-signed Ravens star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is already making a positive impact on the Baltimore community.

Beckham announced on Monday that he will host a summer youth football camp at Gilman School in Baltimore on July 23.

The Odell Beckham Jr. Youth Football ProCamp, open to boys and girls in grades 1-8, will teach participants the fundamentals of football and provide hands-on instruction.

Campers will have the opportunity to work directly with Beckham and other experienced coaches to learn new techniques and enhance their overall performance.

In addition to participating in drills and scrimmages, each attendee will receive a team photo, a limited-edition camp T-shirt, and a souvenir autograph. The camp will also offer opportunities for participants to meet and learn from Beckham, ask questions, and receive feedback on their performance.

Registration for the ProCamp is now open, with early-bird pricing available until spots become limited.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early to secure their place. Scholarship opportunities will also be provided for families in need, ensuring accessibility for all who wish to attend.

You can visit the camp website to register and learn more information.