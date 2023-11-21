Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly fined over $10,000 for peace-sign TD celebration

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct after flashing the peace sign as he made a touchdown in last week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL fined #Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct — throwing up a peace sign on his TD catch last week against Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/hB5pxAP7nW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2023

The NFL is known to fine players who taunt players during games, but in this instance - the celebratory gesture did not appear to be directed toward a specific player.

This incident was not Beckham's first time being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In 2016 the veteran wide receiver was fined $24,309 for taunting cornerback Xavier Rhodes when he was hit during a game against the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN reported.

Beckham has 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions over his past four games, including 116 yards against Cincinnati last week, the Ravens reported Tuesday.

While Beckham recently suffered a shoulder injury, in Thursday's game against the Bengals, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't expect it to be a long term issue.