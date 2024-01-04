Odell Beckham Jr. out, Zay Flowers doubtful in Ravens' final regular-season game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens ruled out several key starters for the Ravens' regular-season finale on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens (13-3) have secured the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs, the first-round bye in the playoffs and the AC North crown.

In other words, the outcome of Saturday's game has no bearing on the Ravens' playoff positioning.

Ruled out are: Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Harrison, Marlon Humphrey, Darryl Worley and Kevin Zeitler. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out of the game on Wednesday.

Zay Flowers is listed on the injury report as doubtful, while Kyle Hamilton are Brandon Stephens are questionable.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) are playing for their playoff lives. They need to win and have either Jacksonville or Buffalo lose.

"No matter who you play in this situation, there would be no lack of motivation. Our guys love to play, they are pro football players and they want to play and they want to win," head coach John Harbaugh said. "The fact that it's a division rival, the Steelers, that certainly doesn't lessen it. It's always a very important game for us."

The Ravens host the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.