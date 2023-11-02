Odell Beckham Jr. looks to get rolling in Ravens' offense

BALTIMORE - The Ravens are flying high, in first place in the AFC North with a 6-2 record.

Their defense is one of the best in the NFL, while their revamped offense is showing signs of progress.

However, progress isn't coming at a pace acceptable to new wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a superstar who signed with the Ravens in the offseason, hoping to be part of quarterback Lamar Jackson's improved passing attack.

Beckham drew two pass interference calls last week at Arizona but had no catches, and his limited production has led to signs of possible frustration.

Beckham is averaging just two catches per game and has yet to score a touchdown.

"I mean, at the end of the day, we're 6-2," Beckham said. "We keep it pushing [and] keep it rolling. I didn't come here with the expectation that I'd be going for 2,000 yards. We're trying to win a Super Bowl, so it is what it is at this point. It's just walking that fine line of being grateful to be back on the field, but definitely not being content with where I'm at or how I feel internally about what's going on. So, [we've] just got to keep pushing."

Beckham's birthday is Sunday, which would be perfect timing for his first Ravens' touchdown.

The Ravens play host to the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday on WJZ.