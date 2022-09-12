Watch CBS News
OCME staff: Woman found inside vehicle near Southwest Baltimore mall shot in head

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead inside a vehicle near the Westside Shopping Center on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the rear of the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person slumped over in a vehicle at 12:38 p.m., police said.

Once there, they noticed that the woman was suffering from trauma to the head, according to authorities.

Medical personnel pronounced her dead by 12:50 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where staff determined that she had been shot in the head, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters should call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

