Ocean City's 2023 festival offers the star power of the '90s

BALTIMORE -- Top-billing performers from the 1990s will take the stage at a three-day festival in Ocean City this year.

Alanis Morissette, Third Eye Blind, John Mayer, Incubus, Gin Blossoms, Weezer, and the Wallflowers are the names of some of the performers and bands that will play at the Oceans Calling Festival, according to a festival lineup.

The performances will take place between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.

English celebrity chefs Robert Paul and Amanda Freitag will make an appearance at the festival, which will be hosted by comedian Jason Biggs.

Biggs is widely known for the role he played as Jim Levenstein in the American Pie comedy series.

Introducing your 2023 #OceansCalling Lineup 🦀 Catch legendary sets from John Mayer, The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Alanis Morissette, our friends @ofarevolution & more on the Maryland shore!⁣

⁣Presale begins 3/16 at 10am ET. Sign up for a presale code: https://t.co/CrUQa5KI0Q pic.twitter.com/1OhcK2a86B — Oceans Calling Festival (@OceansCallingMD) March 14, 2023

Jack Johnson and Morissette will headline the performance lineup on Sept. 29.

John Mayer will lead the performances on Sept. 30.

Lastly, the Lumineers will headline the festival on Oct. 1.