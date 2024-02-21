Ocean City voted by travelers on Trip Advisor as a Top 10 beach in the U.S.

BALTIMORE - If you are unsure about summer plans, then consider one of the Top 10 beaches in the United States.

We're talking about Ocean City Beach in Maryland.

This is based on data from travelers on Tripadvisor.com.

People who voted pointed to all the space available and food options you and your family have to enjoy on the boardwalk.