Watch CBS News
Local News

Ocean City voted by travelers on Trip Advisor as a Top 10 beach in the U.S.

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Ocean City voted by travelers on Trip Advisor as a Top 10 beach in the U.S.
Ocean City voted by travelers on Trip Advisor as a Top 10 beach in the U.S. 00:32

BALTIMORE - If you are unsure about summer plans, then consider one of the Top 10 beaches in the United States.

We're talking about Ocean City Beach in Maryland.

This is based on data from travelers on Tripadvisor.com.

People who voted pointed to all the space available and food options you and your family have to enjoy on the boardwalk.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 7:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.