BALTIMORE - A person was seriously injured in a fire in Severn Monday evening.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Gambrills Road in Severn.

Active Incident: Residential Working Fire in the area of Gambrills Rd in Severn. Fire crews are on scene working to extinguish the fire. One of the occupants is being transported to the hospital in serious condition. Police and Fire Investigators are on scene. — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) June 5, 2023

An occupant of the home was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.