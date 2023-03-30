O Say Can You See: Camden Yards gets a food-lovers upgrade

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of O's fans will stroll through the gates at Camden Yards in about a week for the first home game of the baseball season, and they'll notice something new: food.

This year, fans will see new concession vendors and new food amenities around the ballpark.

"One of the first things is the B-more chicken box," Levy Regional Chef Adam Carter said. "If you know Baltimore you know the chicken box our version, three hand breaded jalapeno buttermilk brine chicken tenders, old bay western fries."

The changes in the food variety follows an announcement about a new partnership with the Orioles and Levy. That partnership will create a new food and drink experience at Camden Yards, including new technology.

"They get in, they get to tap their credit card. move through, get what they want," Levy Vice President of Hospitality and Strategy Greg Costa said. "They can do it as a group or by themselves or as a family, camera technology will take them through, they can check out very seamless."

The Chicago-based hospitality company plans to focus on keeping the food experience "Baltimore-oriented."

Also, there will be a renovated team store, a superbook bar and restaurant, and a redesigned Pepsi picnic perch.