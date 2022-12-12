Nursing shortage to be addressed in Baltimore County with scholarships in underserved communities

BALTIMORE - Healthcare officials are working to address the shortage of nurses in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County, the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and the Community College of Baltimore County are announcing a joint Innovative Workforce Development Partnership that will support the high demand for nursing positions.

The Public Health Pathways Program is a workforce development partnership that aims to connect residents in historically underserved communities with high-demand nursing positions through customized educational programming and community wraparound supports.

Officials say the program will fund CCBC scholarships for select participants.

Scholarship funds will fully cover tuition and related costs of the Certified Nursing Assistant workforce retraining program.

Upon successful completion of the program, UM SJMC will hire the participants as CNAs and cover the cost for them to continue on in the Practical Nursing program in order to create a career ladder.