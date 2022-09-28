NT Michael Pierce tore bicep vs Patriots, will decide on getting surgery, Harbaugh says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep during last Sunday's win over the Patriots, and it will be up to him to decide if he wants to get surgery or keep playing, head coach John Harbaugh said.

Opting for the surgery now would end Pierce's 2022 season.

"It's going to be his decision," Harbaugh said. "I haven't heard a final word on that yet."

The 29-year-old tackle left with an apparent arm injury after playing 11 snaps against New England. Defensive tackles Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington and rookie Travis Jones had the lion's share of playing time.

Pierce broke in with the Ravens in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Samford and played 60 games with the team in his first four years in the league.

In 2020, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted out of the season over COVID-19 concerns. He was limited to eight games with the Vikings in 2021, and the team cut him the following year.

Shortly after the Ravens swooped in with a three-year deal reportedly worth $16.5 million.