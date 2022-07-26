Man, 39, wounded in Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 39-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore Police said.

That's where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The unidentified victim's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon.

No details about a possible suspect or motive were released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.