Man, 39, wounded in Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 39-year-old man was shot Tuesday morning in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 3900 block of West Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore Police said.
That's where they found the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The unidentified victim's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon.
No details about a possible suspect or motive were released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
