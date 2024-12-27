Watch CBS News
Man injured, teen dead after Christmas Eve double shooting in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man and a teen are dead after a double shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of North Forrest Park Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man and 17-year-old Kevin Morrison suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Medics responded to the scene and took both victims to local hospitals, where Morrison was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

