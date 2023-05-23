Watch CBS News
27-year-old arrested for breaking into and vandalizing Pikesville school, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 27-year-old man has been charged with breaking into and vandalizing a Pikesville school over the weekend, Baltimore County police said.

Matthew Parry faces several charges, including second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, theft and trespassing. He is being held without bond.

Northwest Academy of Health Sciences was closed Monday as police investigated the break-in and vandalism. 

Baltimore County Schools said along with the closure, there would also be no after-school or evening activities held at the school.

The specifics of the vandalism were not immediately known, but police said it appears to have happened over the weekend. 

