27-year-old arrested for breaking into and vandalizing Pikesville school, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 27-year-old man has been charged with breaking into and vandalizing a Pikesville school over the weekend, Baltimore County police said.
Matthew Parry faces several charges, including second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, theft and trespassing. He is being held without bond.
Northwest Academy of Health Sciences was closed Monday as police investigated the break-in and vandalism.
Baltimore County Schools said along with the closure, there would also be no after-school or evening activities held at the school.
The specifics of the vandalism were not immediately known, but police said it appears to have happened over the weekend.
