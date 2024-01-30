North Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 36-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in Baltimore's Pen Lucy neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department's Northern District were sent to the 4000 block of Wilsby Avenue at 4:33 p.m. That's where they found the injured man, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.