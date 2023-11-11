Watch CBS News
North Baltimore shooting leaves one man dead, another fighting for his life

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 46-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times in Baltimore's Cylburn neighborhood on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 2900 block of Rosalind Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 8 p.m., police said.

That's where they found the man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Officers learned while at the hospital that a second gunshot victim had arrived seeking treatment for their injuries.

They encountered a 21-year-old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that threatened his life, police said.

That man is in critical but stable condition, according to authorities. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on November 11, 2023 / 10:43 PM EST

