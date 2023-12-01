North Baltimore car crash leaves one person dead, one person critically injured

BALTIMORE -- A female is dead, and a male is critically injured following a car crash that happened in North Baltimore on Friday.

The collision occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Cross County Boulevard, according to authorities.

Officers who arrived at the crash site found the female to be unresponsive while the male was suffering from a serious head injury, police said.

Both the female and male were taken to Sinai Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced the female dead.

The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Next-of-kin notifications will be made.

Anyone with additional information about the collision should contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.