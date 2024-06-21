Watch CBS News
Nonverbal child in critical condition after being found in Dundalk water

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A nonverbal 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was found in water Friday morning in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.  

Marcel Traoren was last seen in Dundalk early Friday morning around 5 a.m., police said. The child was reported missing and a search was launched around 7 a.m.

Crews, including about 25 divers, searched the waterfront Lynch Cove area, which includes multiple private slips for boats. Traoren was found around 11:30 a.m. and rushed to an area hospital. 

"He was immediately turned over to our Advanced Life Support EMS crews, and they began resuscitative efforts, and that continued on his way down to Bayview Hospital," Baltimore County Fire spokesperson Travis Francis said. 

It was not immediately clear where in the area he was found, or how deep the water was.  

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, but police spokesperson Joy Stewart said police "have a reason to believe the child left the house around 5 a.m."

First published on June 21, 2024 / 10:37 AM EDT

