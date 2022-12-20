Nonprofit Vehicles for Change hand families in need keys to car just in time for holidays

HALETHORPE -- Some families in need of a car had their wish granted just in time for the holidays, all thanks to the nonprofit Vehicles for Change.

Derrick Sanders had been waiting a long time to start his own car.

His wish was granted.

Sanders and his family were one of three who got keys at Vehicles for Change's Halethorpe location, at 4111 Washington Blvd.

Just in time for the holidays, 3 families-in-need got a big help from Vehicles for Change: keys to their own car.



For them, having a car means a lot of savings, dramatic cuts in commutes, but most importantly more family time. My story tonight at 6 @wjz pic.twitter.com/mVPBwpiMrW — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) December 20, 2022

The nonprofit has been helping families get behind the wheel for more than 20 years.

Recipients are identified through partnerships with the Maryland Department of Human Services.

"I came here riding [on public transportation] and I'm going to leave here driving," Sanders said. "It's a great feeling actually."

For Sanders, it means hundreds of dollars in savings, not to mention dramatically cutting down his commute.

"I'm pretty much paying about anywhere from $20-to-$25 daily to commute back and forth to work. Once I would get off, I'm going all the way from the city to where I live at. It's at least a four-hour commute," Sanders said.

The cars aren't entirely free to the families.

Each one put down $950, then Vehicles for Change covers the rest through a loan.

So, not only are the families being helped with a car, they're getting help to build credit.

Martin Schwartz, the non-profit's president and founder, said the program's aim is to get families out of generational poverty.

"It's really difficult in our society to obtain employment, to get your children to daycare and after school activities, doctors' appointments -- all without a vehicle," Schwartz said.

The savings in time and money means more family time for Sanders, with plans in mind for his family already.

"First place I will be taking my children to is the aquarium. I always planned to take these guys to the aquarium," he said.

There was a nice surprise in the cars' trunk, too: gifts for each of the families' children.