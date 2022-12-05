Nonprofit pays off mortgage for fallen Howard County firefighter

BALTIMORE -- Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit that supports the families of fallen first responders, said Monday it has paid off the mortgage of fallen Howard County firefighter Lt. Nathan Flynn, who died in July 2018.

Flynn was battling a seven-alarm fire inside a Clarksville home when he fell through the floor. It took his rescuers 22 minutes to find Flynn in the smoke-filled home.

He died later at the hospital. It was the department's first career line-of-duty death.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Fire Lieutenant Nathan "Nate" Flynn Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The 34-year-old was married and lived with his wife and five children in Havre de Grace. A 13-year veteran of the department, he was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.

Flynn also volunteered at the Susquehanna Hose Company.

The foundation paid off Flynn's mortgage as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign - when it pays the mortgages of families of fallen and seriously injured first responders across the country.

