'No shoot zone' activist holding knife to female killed by officers in West Baltimore, AG confirms

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man known for spray-painting "No Shoot Zone" throughout the city was shot and killed Sunday by a Baltimore City police office.

Maryland's Attorney General's Office identified 46-year-old Tyree Whitehead as the man shot by officers Sunday afternoon.

As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Officers said they responded to the Sandtown-Winchester community for a knife-wielding man who was reportedly assaulting a female.

While police gave verbal commands for Whitehead to get to the ground, he went to the ground on top of the female while holding the knife.

"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore 03:17

An officer shot Whitehead multiple times, and he died at the hospital a short time later.

The family was taken to safety and treated for minor injuries.

Police said officers were wearing body-worn camera.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General, Baltimore Police Department and Maryland State Police are investigating the deadly shooting.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 2:14 PM

First published on November 7, 2022 / 2:14 PM

