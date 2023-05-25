No injuries from Maryland Midland Railway train derailment in Carroll County

Two train cars derail at Wesley Road crossing in Carroll County

Two train cars derail at Wesley Road crossing in Carroll County

Two train cars derail at Wesley Road crossing in Carroll County

BALTIMORE - A Maryland Midland Railway train derailed Thursday morning in Carroll County, according to officials.

Two of the railcars on the 31-car train carrying stone came off the tracks near Wesley Road in Finksburg. The crossing is expected to be blocked for several hours.

Railway officials said there were no hazardous materials involved, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.