No charges for Baltimore Police officers who pursued car before fatal crash in Roland Park

No charges for Baltimore Police officers who pursued car before fatal crash in Roland Park

No charges for Baltimore Police officers who pursued car before fatal crash in Roland Park

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office is declining to bring charges against two Baltimore Police officers who were pursuing a car connected to an attempted armed robbery when the driver crashed into a tree in Roland Park, killing his wife in the front passenger seat.

Prosecutors from the Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit wrote in an eight-page report that Officers Bradley Roberson and Menachem Rosenbloom acted "reasonably and lawfully" and did not cause the crash that killed Linda Moss, 74, of Westminster. Loved ones described her as an energetic and boisterous former teacher's aide whose husband charmed her while he continued to commit petty and serious crimes, including, they allege, stealing from her.

This story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: No charges for Baltimore Police officers who pursued car before fatal crash in Roland Park