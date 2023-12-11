Watch CBS News
Nicki Minaj, the "Queen of Rap," bringing world tour to Baltimore in April

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The "Queen of Rap" is set to perform a concert in Baltimore this spring.

Nicki Minaj is bringing her "Pink Friday 2" World Tour to CFG Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

She is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with more than 100 million records sold.

Minaj is known for her hits "Pink Friday," "Super Bass," Anaconda," "Starships," "Bang Bang," and "Trollz," among others.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, December 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 15 at 9 am at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

