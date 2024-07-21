Nick Castellanos hits home run hours after Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

Who could be Kamala Harris' running mate? Who could be Kamala Harris' running mate? 08:51

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- Nick Castellanos' timing is uncanny. Hours after President Biden announced he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, the Phillies outfielder smacked a no-doubter home run to left field in the ninth inning as Philadelphia beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-0, on Sunday.

Castellanos almost homered in the fourth inning against Pittsburgh — he hit one off the wall that went 383 feet. But he came through several innings later.

In his MLB career, Castellanos has built quite a reputation for going yard when a major news story breaks or a tragedy — and he nearly always delivers. It was just last week that Castellanos hit a home run not long after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies is greeted by third base coach Dusty Wathan #62 as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the ninth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 21, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Justin Berl / Getty Images

Xander Vlogs, a YouTube channel, has a video titled "Nick Castellanos bad timing compilation 2023 UPDATED" featuring his ill-timed homers. After Sunday, it'll need to be updated once again.

It started during his time with the Cincinnati Reds and continued during his time in Philly. He smacked a home run after Queen Elizabeth II died as the Phillies honored her on the Jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park.

On the same day a portion of I-95 collapsed in 2023 in Philadelphia, Castellanos hit a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Castellanos sent one into the seats on Sunday, it sent plenty of X users, formerly Twitter, into a frenzy.

"Nick Castellanos homers on the day Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race," @here4baseball_ wrote on X.

"A new pope has white smoke. A new national insanity has Nick Castellanos," Benjamin Solak, of The Ringer, wrote following Castellanos home run.

"If you're a sports fan and you don't know about Nick Castellanos' super power spend 10 minutes looking up his long history of hitting home runs during or shortly after big national news," X user Sean Higgins wrote.

The win on Sunday helped the Phillies avoid a sweep against the Pirates. They'll begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on the road on Monday.