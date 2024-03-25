Watch CBS News
NFL Draft in Baltimore? Ravens say conversations have started to be host city

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are in discussions with the National Football League to host a future draft, Ravens President Sashi Brown said on Monday.

Detroit will host the NFL Draft next month while Green Bay will host the draft in 2025.

Beyond that, future city hosts are yet to be determined.

Brown believes Baltimore would be a desirable location for the NFL Draft.

"We think Baltimore is a great venue for it," Brown said. "We'd have to convince the NFL it's the best thing for them."

The NFL began in 2015 moving its draft venues to different NFL cities after decades in New York City.

Brown did not say what it would take for the Ravens to be considered as an option.

"We'll put that pressure on ourselves to try to bring one to Baltimore in the relatively near future," Brown said.

