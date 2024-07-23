Next Act Cinema is showing free movies this weekend

BALTIMORE.- Next Act Cinemas announced they are showing free movies at their Pikesville location July 27-28 through Pluto TV's Summer of Cinema campaign.

The service has partnered with 14 family-run and independent theaters to provide moviegoers with free tickets, giveaways, and theater activities to honor the magic of cinema and inspire patrons to support local and historic theaters.

Pluto TV

"Pluto TV's summer movie campaign has received an incredibly positive response year after year, and we are excited to highlight our extensive film offering once again," said Amy Kuessner, EVP of Programming for Pluto TV.

As part of the free movie weekend, the theater will be playing the highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine showings for free.

Beginning in 2021, the program has teamed up to sponsor nearly 40 theaters in 30 different states, becoming a cherished event for independent theaters and Pluto TV.

The series kicked off in June and continues in various cities across the country until Labor Day weekend.

Moviegoers can reserve their tickets and check showtimes on the theater's website.