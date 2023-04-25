The New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, on Tuesday ruled against the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and the Baltimore Orioles in a long running dispute about the fair market value of the TV rights for the Washington Nationals.

In an 18-page opinion, Associate Judge Madeline Singas wrote for the 6-0 majority that the courts properly upheld a determination from a Major League Baseball committee about the fair market value of the TV rights for the Nationals. But she said the teams now have to resolve any dispute about the nonpayment of those fees pursuant to a different provision.

... this story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: New York's high court rules against MASN, Orioles in TV rights dispute with Nationals