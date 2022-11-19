Watch CBS News
New York man killed by passing car while trying to assist fellow driver on I-95 in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a New York man in White Marsh on Saturday, according to authorities.

The deadly crash happened on I-95 South around 7:20 a.m., police said.

That's when Maryland State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck on the roadway, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the crash site, they found a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder of the interstate, police said.

Joseph Russell Thomas, 52, had been wearing a fluorescent vest and attempting to assist another truck driver with connecting a tractor-trailer to a truck when a 2007 BMW 328i crossed the solid white line and struck him, according to authorities.

The BMW struck the tractor-trailer too, police said.

An ambulance took Thomas to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Authorities shut down a portion of I-95 South for about three hours following the deadly crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.

