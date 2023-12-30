New Year's Eve among deadliest days of the year with busy roads and roadway dangers

New Year's Eve comes with busy roads, new challenges and old dangers

New Year's Eve comes with busy roads, new challenges and old dangers

New Year's Eve comes with busy roads, new challenges and old dangers

BALTIMORE -- The New Year holiday is one of the most dangerous and deadliest days of the year on the roadways, according to the American Automobile Association.

That's why AAA is reminding drivers and passengers of the dangers on the roads ahead of the festivities surrounding New Year's Eve.

WJZ is on your corner ahead of the big day with a few reminders to help you and your loved ones stay safe.

For example, Noah Fainis of Parkville and Monua Tauban of Baltimore have different ideas for how to ring in the new year.

Tauban plans to celebrate at home.

"I don't have any plans for New Year's will be at home celebrating together," she said.

Fainis plans to go out with his friends.

"My friends and I are going to—I think—Fed Hill in the city—chill out at some of the bars down there," he said.

One thing they have in common: prioritizing safety.

"Roads can be crowded," Fainis said. "Everybody's gonna be walking down the street, make sure that everybody's like, you know,...stick their eyes on the road and everything."

AAA sat down with WJZ's Janay Reece to discuss the dangers of driving on Jan. 1.

"While the holidays are a time of celebration, we do see that typically New Year's Day is a very deadly holiday," AAA spokeswoman Regina Cooper said.

On average, more than 10,000 people die each year from drunk-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"With people celebrating the night before and many times drinking, it does lead to tragedy many times on our roadways," Cooper said.