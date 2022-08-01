New surveillance video shows Amazon driver run over with own vehicle after carjacking

BALTIMORE -- Surveillance video WJZ obtained shows the frightening moment when a delivery driver working for Amazon was struck by her own vehicle after a carjacking.

The driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early Saturday morning in the Wyman Park neighborhood of North Baltimore at Beech and Craycombe avenues. She took the key fob with her.

A man got inside the vehicle and took off, her sister said. When he discovered there was no key inside, he drove back toward her, running her over at high speed. She was thrown to the curb and unable to move.

He then stopped the stolen Nissan Rogue, came toward the victim and cursed at her before snatching the key and driving off.

The suspect remains at large.

"It's terrifying. It's not just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," the victim's sister, Tiffany Nicolette, told WJZ. "He mowed her down...called her names and just ripped the key off her belt and just left."

Barbara Rosenthal lives nearby. She, along with her partner, rushed to help the victim.

"My windows were closed and I had the air on. I don't know how I heard the impact of a car and didn't hear a scream...perhaps somebody was looking out for her," Rosenthal told WJZ. "I wanted her to know that somebody was there who cared about her. I brought a towel from the house and propped her head up. We didn't want to move her body for fear she had some internal injuries. We just stayed with her until the ambulance came and everything we could do had been done."

The Amazon driver is a single mother of two who took the job to help care for her family.

"She just told me that she was carjacked and they ran her over and she wanted me to find her phone so she could call her sister to take care of her daughter," Rosenthal said.

People have donated more than $25,000 to an online fundraiser for the victim.

Rosenthal said she hopes the fundraiser along with the help she provided "will restore a bit of her faith in humanity that most people are good."

The victim underwent surgery Monday afternoon.

Amazon told WJZ in a statement, "Our deepest sympathies are with the driver's family and loved ones during this difficult time. We'll continue to support local law enforcement throughout the investigation."