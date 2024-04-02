New sonar images from Key Bridge disaster show Dali resting on Patapsco River floor
BALTIMORE -- Despite the rain, cleanup continues at the site of the Key Bridge collapse exactly one week since the tragedy.
There are signs of hope: The tugboat Crystal Coast pushed a barge carrying jet fuel to Dover Air Force Base through an 11-foot-deep channel that opened yesterday morning, allowing some vessels a way to pass around the disaster site.
This Crystal Coast will be the first of many.
Crews are also working to open two more channels to relieve pressure on some of those vessels trapped at the Port of Baltimore.
The governor said the second one, which is 15 feet deep would open within "days." A third 20- to 25-foot-deep channel will open later.
But challenges persist.
"What we're finding is it is more complicated than we hoped for initially," said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.
"Below the waterline along the bottom is very challenging because these girders are essentially tangled together, intertwined, making it very difficult to figure out where you need to eventually cut so that we can make that in the more manageable sizes to lift them from the waterway," Gilreath said.
There is also a gas pipeline below the ship.
Tuesday morning, the Navy released sonar images of the Dali, the cargo ship that slammed into the bridge, resting on the bottom of the Patapsco River.
Divers are using a device known as CODA Octopus and working in virtual darkness. The command describes their view as similar to driving through a heavy snowfall at night with high-beam headlights on.
The divers are guided by voice.
The federal government is footing the bill for the cleanup.
The Dali's owner, Grace Ocean Private Limited, argued in federal court it should not be held responsible for damages, but if that happens, the damages should be limited to the value of the ship, a little more than $43 million.
The Small Business Administration is working to assist those left reeling financially from the tragedy.
"It's a whole of government approach. The Small Business Administration also declared this a disaster, which is going to free up some loans for small businesses. We are looking at everything we can do to make sure the workers also have the protections that they need," said Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.
President Biden plans to visit Baltimore on Friday.
Credit rating firm Morningstar estimates this could be the most expensive insured marine disaster in history and could possibly cost $4 billion. That is more than the current record-holding Costa Concordia tragedy, which cost $1.5 billion.