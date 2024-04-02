New sonar images from Key Bridge disaster show Dali resting on Patapsco River floor

BALTIMORE -- Despite the rain, cleanup continues at the site of the Key Bridge collapse exactly one week since the tragedy.

There are signs of hope: The tugboat Crystal Coast pushed a barge carrying jet fuel to Dover Air Force Base through an 11-foot-deep channel that opened yesterday morning, allowing some vessels a way to pass around the disaster site.

From the U.S. Coast Guard:



“…the Tugboat Crystal Coast, pushing a fuel barge, was the first vessel to transit the newly created temporary alternate channel in Baltimore following the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse.”



It’s on its way to Dover AFB with jet fuel. @wjz pic.twitter.com/E5r3cqbD9l — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 2, 2024

This Crystal Coast will be the first of many.

Crews are also working to open two more channels to relieve pressure on some of those vessels trapped at the Port of Baltimore.

The governor said the second one, which is 15 feet deep would open within "days." A third 20- to 25-foot-deep channel will open later.

New Video of the removal operation: Salvage teams are using an exothermic cutting torch to slice through sections of what’s left of the Key Bridge, which will then be taken to a disposal site. (📹:U.S. Coast Guard) @wjz #Baltimore #KeyBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/G16RJuVs9R — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 31, 2024

But challenges persist.

"What we're finding is it is more complicated than we hoped for initially," said U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Shannon Gilreath.

"Below the waterline along the bottom is very challenging because these girders are essentially tangled together, intertwined, making it very difficult to figure out where you need to eventually cut so that we can make that in the more manageable sizes to lift them from the waterway," Gilreath said.

There is also a gas pipeline below the ship.

Update on the gas pipeline below the Dali:



“BGE has reduced pressure of the underwater natural gas pipeline to 35psi. The pipeline spans the width of the channel and runs under the incident site.” @wjz #KeyBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/EAygeQhsoe — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 31, 2024

Tuesday morning, the Navy released sonar images of the Dali, the cargo ship that slammed into the bridge, resting on the bottom of the Patapsco River.

📷 JUST RELEASED: This imagery, supplied by the @USNavy Naval Sea System Command (NAVSEA)

Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), shows the wreckage resting at the bottom of the river where the Francis Scott Key Bridge once stood. #FSKBridge 1/3 pic.twitter.com/SJVI39bK3c — USACE Baltimore (@USACEBaltimore) April 2, 2024

Divers are using a device known as CODA Octopus and working in virtual darkness. The command describes their view as similar to driving through a heavy snowfall at night with high-beam headlights on.

The divers are guided by voice.

The federal government is footing the bill for the cleanup.

The Dali's owner, Grace Ocean Private Limited, argued in federal court it should not be held responsible for damages, but if that happens, the damages should be limited to the value of the ship, a little more than $43 million.

Grace Ocean Private Limited, the owner of the Dali, is asking a federal court to limit its liability for the damages to the value of the ship, which they estimate at $43.67 million.

The company estimates salvage cost $19.5 million, the freight on board is worth $1.17million @wjz pic.twitter.com/6PrfXEJyXo — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 1, 2024

The Small Business Administration is working to assist those left reeling financially from the tragedy.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today it will open a second Business Recovery Center today at the CareFirst Engagement Center, 1501 South Clinton Street in Baltimore @wjz #KeyBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/XzhrTfyQJ0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 1, 2024

"It's a whole of government approach. The Small Business Administration also declared this a disaster, which is going to free up some loans for small businesses. We are looking at everything we can do to make sure the workers also have the protections that they need," said Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su.

RESOURCES #KeyBridgeCollapse:



•Benefit Line for Port of Baltimore Workers: +1 (667) 930 5989



•Disaster Loan Assistance: https://t.co/ZJzCFrFx31



•Debris Reporting Hotline: +1 (410) 205-6625@wjz continuing coverage



📷: USCG pic.twitter.com/H2oOxgdG9v — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 31, 2024

President Biden plans to visit Baltimore on Friday.

Credit rating firm Morningstar estimates this could be the most expensive insured marine disaster in history and could possibly cost $4 billion. That is more than the current record-holding Costa Concordia tragedy, which cost $1.5 billion.