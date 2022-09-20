New 'Serial' podcast episode released after Adnan Syed murder conviction vacated

BALTIMORE -- The hit first season of the "Serial" concluded with episode 12 in 2014, enthralling listeners with the murder case of Adnan Syed, a Baltimore man who was convicted in 2000 in the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Tuesday morning about eight years later, season 1 episode 13 dropped, after Syed's murder conviction was vacated and he was released from prison.

A Baltimore prosecutor stumbles upon two handwritten notes in Adnan’s case file. They change everything. A new episode from season one, out now. https://t.co/0O60tPrtxS — Serial (@serial) September 20, 2022

Syed served more than 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was vacated. He is leaving prison at 41 years old.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Monday that previous prosecutors in Syed's case failed to disclose information that two other men could be suspects.

"Through our review, our investigation revealed the original prosecutors and the subsequent prosecutors, and the Attorney General's Office, failed to disclose alternate information about alternative suspects, one of whom threatened to kill the victim and had motive to kill the victim," Mosby said. "Both of them had a pattern of history of violence against women. Our investigation revealed they may have been involved in the death of that beautiful young lady."

Mosby also added they are awaiting DNA analysis in hopes of proving Syed's innocence.

"We are trying to extradite that with whether or not Adnan's case will be dismissed and we would certify his innocence," Mosby said.

Although the conviction has been vacated, prosecutors have not dismissed the case.

Syed will be on home detention and a new trial date will be set.

"To be clear, the State is not asserting, at this time, that Mr. Syed is innocent," Mosby's office said in a statement. "While the investigation remains ongoing, when considering the totality of the circumstances, the State lacks confidence in the integrity of the conviction and request that Mr. Syed be afforded a new trial."