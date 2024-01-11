New Raven Dalvin Cook ready to contribute

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens continue workouts in Owings Mills during their playoff bye with their first game still more than a week away, and when they play, running back Dalvin Cook may make his Ravens debut.

Cook was let go by the Jets last week. He signed with the Ravens afterward. Coach John Harbaugh has said that the four-time pro-bowl carrier is a potentially valuable weapon.

Cook has talked about jumping onto the Ravens roster—a Super Bowl favorite heading into the postseason.

"These guys put in the work to have the first-round bye [and] to be sitting at the No. 1 seed," he said. "So, for me, just come in and give everything I've got. These guys put the hard work in already, so, for me, lay it all on the line for these guys. They [already] did the dirty work, so now it's time for me to just go help these guys any way I can. So, for me, it's a new breath of air, for me, new opportunity, a great opportunity, and I'm loving it, man."

Quarterback Lamar Jackson said he applauds the addition of Cook, and the league applauds Jackson. On Thursday, he was named the AFC offensive "player of the month" after a December to remember—four wins to clinch the top playoff spot.