New President, COO named for Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center

BALTIMORE -- LifeBridge Health on Tuesday named Amy Shlossman as the new president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center.

Shlossman currently serves as COO of Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, and was previously the COO of another medical center in Arizona.

The University of Arizona graduate began working in healthcare after a career in government, having worked her way up to Capitol Hill as the chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the White House.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the LifeBridge Health family," said Leslie Simmons, executive vice president and chief operating officer of LifeBridge Health. "She forms connections quickly and builds strong relationships, bringing teams together to achieve results. Her unique experience, ranging from the White House, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Red Cross to leadership roles in academic medical centers, have prepared her well for this opportunity."

Simmons served as interim president of Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center for the last six months.

LifeBridge Health said Shlossman is joining during a period of growth. Sinai Hospital is expanding its emergency department and recently broke ground on an outpatient cancer building.

Grace Medical Center is in the final phase of an $85 million transformation, the company said, which involves the construction of a 20,000-square-foot behavioral health building.

Shlossman will also serve as senior vice president of LifeBridge Health.