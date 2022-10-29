New Maryland law prohibits the purchase of items related to 17 different animal species

BALTIMORE -- Holiday shoppers looking to surprise their loved ones with exotic presents should be aware of a new Maryland law that bans items related to more than a dozen different animals.

Maryland State law now bans the sale, purchase, possession with intent to sell, and the offer to sell products associated with 17 different species of animals, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The new law went into effect in October, state authorities said. The list includes:

Bonobo

Cheetah

Chimpanzee

Elephant

Giraffe

Gorilla

Hippopotamus

Jaguar

Leopard

Lion

Mammoth

Mastodon

Orangutan

Pangolin

Rhinoceros

Sea Turtle

Tiger

The penalty associated with violating this new law includes forfeiture of the illegal item and a first-offense fine of $3,000, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Second and subsequent offenses come with a fine of $10,000, state authorities said

There are some exceptions to the law, but only for people who already possess items related to these species, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Antiques made from the species listed or that contain a part of the species must be 100 years old and have documentation showing its provenance of origin, state authorities said.

Additionally, the total weight of the product must be less than 200 grams, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Some items that contain parts of the species listed—such as musical instruments, knives, and firearms—are still legal but only if the species is a fixed or integral part of the item, state authorities said.

Additionally, that part must comprise less than 20% of the total weight of the item, state authorities said.