New Key Bridge could be rebuilt by 2028. Here's how much it will cost.

Insurer of Key Bridge will issue $350 million payout instead of waiting for rebuild

BALTIMORE - Maryland Transportation officials say the cost of a new Francis Scott Key Bridge would cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion, and it wouldn't be completed until the fall of 2028.

The bridge collapsed in the early morning of March 26 when the Dali, a large container ship crashed, knocking eight construction workers into the water. Two were rescued and six were killed.

The governor's office said Gov. Wes Moore met with members of the House Appropriations Committee to discuss federal funding, which President Biden committed to during his visit to Maryland.

"We're gonna move Heaven and Earth to rebuild this bridge as rapidly as humanly possible," Biden said.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Chubb, the bridge's insurer, is preparing to pay $350 million to the state, which is just a fraction of the estimates it will take to build a new bridge.

Enough containers removed to refloat Dali

Crews are hoping to refloat and move Dali from the Key Bridge wreckage site by May 10, which would be a critical step to reopening a federal shipping channel and resuming operations at the Port of Baltimore.

WJZ has learned that 182 containers have been removed from the Dali, which is enough to refloat the ship.

Crews still need to remove the steel resting on top of the ship.

Unified Command says preparations are underway to remove that portion of the bridge on top of the ship.

One more missing construction worker

Divers recovered the body of a fifth construction worker from the Key Bridge wreckage site, leaving just one more remaining.

Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, who lived in Glen Burnie, was located in a submerged red truck in the Patapsco River.

The immigrant advocacy group CASA said Gonzalez, a native of El Salvador, was a husband and father of three.

One worker, Jose Mynor Lopez, remains missing.

In a statement, Gov. Moore offered condolences to Gonzalez's family, and added, "We will continue our relentless search to recover every victim."