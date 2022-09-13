New Harford County speed cameras will track drivers traveling past I-95 construction zone

BALTIMORE -- Speed cameras and other tracking equipment are being installed along southbound I-95 near MD 152 in Harford County in the area of highway construction work, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The equipment includes advance warning signs near the work zone to alert drivers of automated speed equipment cameras. Also, a "speed trailer" will be on site to display drivers' speeds, transportation officials said.

The equipment will be used to display the speed of drivers in work zones. It aims to protect construction workers and create a safer environment for other people on the road.

Drivers will be given a grace period to adjust to the presence of the speed-tracking equipment. Maryland State Police plan to start issuing speeding citations on Oct. 10, transportation officials said.

If a vehicle is recorded traveling at a certain rate of speed over the posted speed limit, then a $40 fine will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle, transportation officials said.

The speed limit is 65 miles per hour along the stretch of I-95 where construction work is being conducted, according to transportation officials.