New festival, Hampden Highlights, to replace beloved Hon Fest this June

BALTIMORE -- A new festival replacing the decades-long tradition, Hon Fest is coming to Hampden this June.

Earlier this year, organizers of the decades-long Hampden tradition Hon Fest announced they would retire.

Already, local business owners have banded together to create an all-new festival - Hampden Highlights.

Samantha Claassen and Susannah Siger, both Hampden business owners, are now co-organizing the all-new Hampden Highlights Festival.

"I don't want to disparage any other festival. Hon Fest was amazing for Baltimore and all the people that it brought through Hampden," Claassen said.

"I think people have been craving something like this," Siger said.

"The world's evolving, the city is changing, there are people coming and going, change is good on an array of fronts," said Hampden resident James Healy.

And for many, change couldn't come soon enough.

"Between Susannah and I, we've been on the avenue for 30 years, so we have the community's best interest at heart," Claassen explained.

The free festival, a kick-off to summer, will have a hyperlocal focus, prioritizing vendors and artists from the 21211. The goal is to introduce new faces to the vibrancy of Hampden, keeping business in the community.

"There are so many amazing shops, restaurants, food, people, neighbors that we can sort of showcase," Claassen said.

Set for June 1st, spanning 36th Street from Falls Road to Chestnut Avenue.

Susannah Siger, Festival Co-Coordinator "It's going to be like coming out on a Saturday and seeing your friends and neighbors on the avenue. I think it's going to be a really exciting day in terms of community spirit."

A portion of the festival proceeds will go towards non-profits in the Hampden area.

Organizers are still in need of merchants, artists, and volunteers.